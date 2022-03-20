MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – The mother of a carjacking victim is speaking out after an arrest was made in her son’s case.

“It was the worst ever,” the victim’s mother Helen King said. “(My son is) still experiencing a lot of PTSD from it.”

Police said 23-year-old food delivery driver Tyler King was picking up an order from Jason’s Deli at Poplar and Highland when he noticed a Jeep Cherokee parked next to his white Infiniti.

Investigators said a man with a gun demanded the keys to Tyler’s car. Tyler handed them over and was only able to watch as the man drove off in his Infiniti followed by the Jeep.

“Of course, I was blessed he was alive but I was angry, upset,” Helen King said. “I see a lot of this stuff all the time, but to have it happen to your own child personally it is very heartbreaking.”

The carjacking happened in December, but police didn’t find the car until a lucky break on March 11th. Investigators said officers were responding to a robbery in North Memphis when they spotted Tyler’s Infiniti.

Police said 18-year-old Daveon Nickelberry was sitting in the vehicle with two guns in his sweatshirt pocket. After an initial investigation, officers determined he was responsible for the December carjacking and arrested him. Nickelberry has been charged in the crime.

Daveon Nickelberry

“With all of the cars that have been stolen in Memphis it’s a blessing to get this car back,” Helen King said.

She said the car sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“I really hope that there’s help for (Nickelberry) in the system,” she said. “I do think that justice should be served for my family but, at the same time, I hope he’s able to get the treatment he needs because, obviously, there’s something going on to be stealing, taking from people at gunpoint.”

Police haven’t said if they believe Nickelberry is connected to that robbery they were investigating when they spotted the stolen car.

