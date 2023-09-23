NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state of Tennessee says it is willing to spend the money to get more people outside and into its parks.

In fact, nearly $400 million in funds was passed by the General Assembly that will help the creation to four new state parks, expansion of three additional state natural areas, the building of two new park lodges and completion of four more outdoor trails.

On Tuesday, Governor Lee and other leaders unveiled a new trail on Booker T. Washington State Park, outside Chattanooga, that can be accessed by motorized wheelchairs.

The stop was one of five visits part of the governor’s statewide Conservation Tour, which aims to highlight Tennessee’s conservation strategy and celebrate recent investments in state parks.

Gov. Bill Lee said the additions will make state parks more enjoyable and accessible for those with disabilities.

“Tennessee state parks have a strong commitment to serving those with disabilities into creating access. So, folks can take a hike that would otherwise not have had the ability to take a hike,” said Governor Bill Lee.

One visitor at the park expressed her gratitude to the additions and expressed how it makes things easier for those who need it.

“As a recent person with a handicap condition is just kind of hard to get around, and I love this park been here all my life and it’s wonderful to be able to get this far and just see this.”

The park outside Chattanooga is working toward getting all-terrain wheelchairs. Four parks around the state already have them including, Radnor Lake, Rocky Fort, Henry Horton and Tims Ford State Park.