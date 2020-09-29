Monkey rescued from cage in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Animal Rescue Corps. rescued a 27-year-old Macaque monkey from a home in East Tennessee earlier this month.

ARC said Nikki was left with a caretaker about six months ago after her original owners abandoned her.

Nikki was found locked in a parrot cage in a living room in a home in Athens, Tennessee. ARC said Nikki spent her days locked in the rusting cage in a corner of a living room.

ARC rescued Nikki and drove her 13 hours to Oklahoma.

A primate sanctuary there will give her medical treatment and integrate her to a new life with other monkeys of her same species.

