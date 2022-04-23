MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child and another person are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday.

Officers found four people, including a child, stabbed when they arrived around 12:40 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Hospital and died from their injuries.

The two victims who died were later identified as Pamela Isabell and her son AJ, according to family and detectives.

MPD said the other two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said they believe the suspect is a person known to the victims. No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.