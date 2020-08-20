Mom, friend charged in child’s death in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mother and her friend were charged in the death of the a 14-month-old girl in Jackson County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating the injuries of Reeves Thomas at the request of District Attorney General Tommy Thompson in December of 2019. The girl was taken to a hospital in Nashville with multiple injuries and died a few days later.

TBI agents charged the child’s mother, Tessa Thomas, and her mother’s friend, Zach Dale, and said both were responsible for the child’s injuries.

Dale has been charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and felony murder. Thomas was charged with aggravated child neglect.

Both were arrested. Dale is being held without bond and Thomas’ bond was set at $100,000.