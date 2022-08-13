MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A mother, her adult daughter, and two 14-year-old boys are accused of taking part in a three-day crime spree.

Lashuna Taylor, 41, and her daughter Abrianna Taylor, 19, are facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said the mother, daughter, and juveniles were involved in a shooting, three robberies, and an attempted robbery from August 7 – August 10 in East Memphis.

Investigators said Sunday, Abrianna Taylor shot and robbed a man inside a laundry room at the Prescott Place Apartments. A day later, a woman and one of the teens robbed a man walking in the area of Getwell and Barron.

Investigators said the two boys also tried to rob a man at gunpoint near a Marathon gas station on Getwell Road at around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Michael Lawrence said he had just left his house on Kimball and was approaching the store when he was flanked by the teens who told him to give them his wallet and all his money.

“I told them, please don’t shoot me,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said he had no idea the teens were just 14 years old.

“I can’t believe it being that young and out here robbing people,” he said.

Memphis Police said around 5:28 p.m., another man was robbed at gunpoint at a house on Maxine Street.

They said the teens took the victim’s phone and ran to a black Hyundai Sonata.

A witness reportedly followed the Sonata and saw the boys get out of the car at the Cherry Apartments.

Officers reportedly checked the area and found the boys.

Police said Abrianna was driving the getaway car and was taken into custody after she crashed the vehicle on Prescott.

Investigators said the boys admitted to multiple robberies and said Lashuna also drove them around to rob people.

Police said Abrianna admitted to shooting the man at the Prescott Place Apartments.

Police have not said if the teens are related to the women. The 14-year-olds are also charged with aggravated robbery, attempted robbery, and evading arrest.

The man who was shot is still in the hospital being treated for internal bleeding and a collapsed lung.

.