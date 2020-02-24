Missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell featured on national program Live PD on A&E

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The case of a missing 15-month-old girl from Sullivan County received national attention over the weekend.

Evelyn Boswell was featured on Live PD, a documentary series on A&E, during which host Tom Morris, Jr. provided a review of the case surrounding Evelyn’s disappearance.

The show also posted the clip of the show about Evelyn to its Facebook page.

Since posting the clip on Saturday, the post has been shared almost 7,000 times.

After a BOLO was issued on a gray BMW thought to be driven by individuals with information regarding Evelyn, authorities in Wilkes County, N.C. located it and arrested Angela Boswell and William McCloud.

Anyone with information about Evelyn or her location is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND, (423) 279-7500 or 1-800-THE-LOST.

UPDATE: We have a new photo of Evelyn Boswell to pass along.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.



Agents and detectives continue to work around the clock in an effort to find her.



The number of tips received in connection to the search for Evelyn stands at 375. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/VfQo6pSzWX — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 23, 2020





