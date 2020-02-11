Mike Bloomberg to campaign in Nashville and Chattanooga on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is set to hold campaign rallies Wednesday in both Nashville and Chattanooga.

According to the Bloomberg campaign, it will mark the start of early voting in the state ahead of the Super Tuesday primary.

Bloomberg has been to the state three times since he announced his candidacy in late November. In December, he announced his national healthcare policy in Memphis and kicked off the grand opening of his state campaign headquarters in Nashville. He opened a regional field office in Knoxville on January 10.

Bloomberg will start his trip to Tennessee in Chattanooga around 2 p.m. and will end in Nashville with his early vote rally at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rocketown on 4th Avenue South.