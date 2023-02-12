MEMPHIS, Tenn. — News 2’s sister station, WREG, has learned three fired Memphis firefighters who responded to the scene the night of Tyre Nichols’ death are appealing their termination to the city of Memphis.

In a letter sent Friday, the Memphis Fire Department union’s president wrote the following:

Malone said he watched the city council meeting on Tuesday when members questioned the Fire Chief.

He said he was, “disheartened to see the projected narrative that there are systemic problems in the department.”

He said that one incident should not define the good work being done by dedicated public servants.

Malone also said the fire members that night were not given adequate information upon dispatch or arrival to the scene. He said information was withheld by those already on the scene, which caused members to handle things differently than they should have.