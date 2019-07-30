Metro officer under investigation for physical altercation with woman resigns

Barrett Teague

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police confirm Officer Barrett Teague, who was under investigation following a physical altercation during a traffic stop, turned in his letter of resignation Tuesday.

Teague was decommissioned after surveillance footage appeared to show him become physical with a woman he had stopped for expired plates.

Teague was with Metro for four years.

His resignation becomes effective after a 30-day suspension without pay.

While this ends Metro’s investigation into his actions, the District Attorney’s office will complete a criminal investigation into his actions.

