NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released the top 10 most used drugs in Tennessee’s Initiative cases.

The list is as follows:

methamphetamine

marijuana

fentanyl

4-ANPP

cocaine

fluorofentanyl

heroin

buprenorphine

xylazine

Delta-9

According to two Metro Nashville based addiction specialists, all of the drugs listed above are used in Music City. They are also sold in areas where tourists are known to frequent.

“If you give me $50, I can get whatever you want in 20 minutes,” interventionist Zach Livingston said. “It’s that simple here in Nashville.”

Both Livingston and Nashville Recovery Center Founder Darren Hobbs have dedicated their lives to helping people overcome addiction. They both have seen drugs in all areas of Metro Nashville.

Currently, they are focusing their efforts on homeless encampments. They encourage people to support them by donating water and clothing.

“Addiction truly is as a disease and we need to be able to give people the grace they deserve,” Hobbs said.

Right now, they expect xylazine to move up in use. Also known as tranq, the TBI lists this drug as a powerful sedative that is approved for veterinary use.

“That is and will be the next tidal wave, powerhouse kind of drug that we see come through Nashville,” Livingston said.

To learn more about the list of drugs, please click here.