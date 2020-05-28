coronavirus

Mental health hotline set up for Tennessee front line workers

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic have a new resource to reach out to about feelings of stress, anxiety, sadness, or depression related to work.

For assistance, call 1 (888) 642-7886

Mental health professionals are available seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and can provide emotional support through active listening, help callers identify and address basic needs, and reference tools for managing stress and making a plan for self-care.

The emotional support line can NOT offer mental health treatment and is not intended to replace mental health crisis or suicide prevention services. For the statewide crisis line, call 1 (855) 274-7471 or text TN to 741741, 24 hours a day.

The support line is a partnership between the Mental Health Active Response Team; the Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug, and other Addictions Services; National Association of Social Workers Tennessee Chapter; and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

