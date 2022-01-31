NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tributes continue to pour in from across the world following 30-year-old Cheslie Kryst’s tragic death Sunday.

Police said Kryst jumped off of a high-rise building near New York’s Times Square, ending her life.

Kryst was crowned Miss USA in 2019, she was an attorney and TV correspondent for ‘Extra’ who seemed to have it all.

Those who knew her said she was a shining light.

“Whether it’s a miss USA or it’s a robin Williams you don’t know what people are going through,” Tom Starling, President and CEO of Mental Health America of the Mid South said.

We never will know what Kryst was going through, but an essay she wrote in Allure magazine gave us some insight, with Kryst writing about the relentless pressures to achieve, the challenges of growing older and being harassed online.

In it, she wrote: “I can’t tell you how many times I have deleted comments on my social media pages that had vomit emojis and insults telling me I wasn’t pretty enough to be Miss USA or that my muscular build was actually a “man body.”

“I just think about the criticism and judgment that is so prevalent especially on social media whether you say it to someone’s face or type it into to a screen the effect those words have on a person can be more than what you ever realized,” said Rikki Harris, CEO of TN Voices.

Our words matter, and when it comes to mental health, we must utilize them more by speaking out and reaching out for help.

“It’s okay to not to be okay,” Starling said. “The only thing wrong is its not okay to suffer in silence when there are so many therapies, treatments, telehealth, and people wanting to help.”

We’re all dealing with something and even beauty queens cry.

“I hear it all the time, they’re fine, they were perfect, I can’t believe this happened, everything was perfect,” Harris said. “Ask the question… are you okay? How do you feel?”

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Tennessee and the second leading cause of death among adolescents.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the crisis text line by texting TN to 741-741.

If you would like to contact TN Voices, their helpline is 1-800-670-9882 and you can click here for their website. Someone will always be there to help.