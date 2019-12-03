Memphis rapper critically wounded in shooting outside Chuck E. Cheese

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG/WKRN) — A Memphis rapper known as Casino Jizzle was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday outside of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Cordova, his manager said.

According to authorities, a woman and her boyfriend were inside the Chuck E. Cheese on North Germantown Parkway redeeming tickets when he told her that he was going out to his vehicle. Several minutes later, investigators said he returned with a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as Robert Tunstall. His manager, Angie Strange said the 23-year-old, known as Casino Jizzle, was in ICU with a gunshot wound to the back and chest, but was expected to survive.

Tunstall’s sister reportedly told investigators he was also the intended target of a drive-by shooting earlier this year in his Hickory Hill neighborhood.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.