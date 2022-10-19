MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A South Memphis woman was locked up early Tuesday morning after she reportedly came at her husband with a knife and hit him three times with her car, according to police.

It happened outside the couple’s apartment in the 400 block of East Georgia Avenue.

Dedrus Wilson, 45, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

Steven Wilson told police his wife, Dedrus, tried to cut him with a knife after they got into a fight and then ran him down with her vehicle.

Steven said he walked behind his wife’s Dodge Durango after putting some clothes in his car, and she put her vehicle in reverse, knocking him to the ground.

According to Steven, while he was on the ground, his wife hit him two more times with her SUV, drove down their street, made a U-turn, and tried to hit him again.

Police said Dedrus drove by the scene a short time later but refused to stop for officers.

She was arrested a few hours later after she asked police to meet her at her apartment so she could retrieve her belongings.

Police said the victim refused medical attention.

Dedrus is being held on a $15,000 bond. She is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.