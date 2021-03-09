Memphis Police officer who died in overnight crash identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Memphis Police officer killed in an overnight crash in Whitehaven, Tenn. has been identified.

According to authorities, Nicholas Blow, 31, was leaving the Raines Station to head home from work when his car was hit by another vehicle around 10 p.m. Monday, MPD Director Michael Rallings said. The officer was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but did not survive.



Photos of Nicholas Blow and his family.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for non-critical injuries, MPD said. The driver has been detained, but no charges have been filed at this point.

MPD said Blow was an Army veteran and the father of a two-month-old child.