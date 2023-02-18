MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis police officer who was shot in the line of duty two weeks ago has died from his injuries.

Officer Geoffrey Redd was listed in critical condition for days, but he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Feb. 18, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said Redd became an officer in February 2008, and he served the citizens in Memphis while working at multiple stations.

In addition, not only did Redd serve his country as a U.S. Marine, but he was also a husband, father, and the director of security at his church, the department said.

“Rest easy, Officer Redd. You will be missed,” Memphis Police said in their post.

Life changed in an instant for Redd, after responding to a trespassing call just after noon on Feb. 2 at a business near the Poplar-White Station Library.

He and another officer confronted the suspect, Torrence Jackson Jr., inside the nearby library. State investigators say Jackson pulled out a weapon and shot Redd.

Redd’s partner then fired back, killing Jackson. Library patrons were sent scrambling. Moments later, paramedics rushed Redd to the hospital.