MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly crash involving Memphis Police has renewed discussions about roadway safety.

Since the beginning of the year, Memphis Police say officers have been involved in at least 360 crashes. The officers were at fault in 120 of them.

Back in July, we spoke with Angela Nelson as her son lay in the hospital injured after being hit by an MPD officer who reportedly ran the red light.

“They could have took my son’s life,” Nelson said. “He said ‘The police came out of nowhere and popped us.’”

While he survived, the same cannot be said for a 73-year-old man whose relatives tell us recently lost his life after he was hit by an MPD officer during a pursuit last month.

WREG reviewed MPD’s pursuit policy. It states officers can only engage in a pursuit if a violent felony has been committed.

It also states pursuits are prohibited if they reach an unacceptable level, like excessive speed and reckless driving.

As families across Memphis mourn their loved ones passing, we questioned MPD about its efforts to reduce accidents.

“We realize that as officers, driving is a big part of the job, and accidents will happen,” MPD said in a statement. “We try to reduce the number of accidents by ensuring our officers receive the best training, are aware of their surroundings, stay focused, and pay attention to their speed.”