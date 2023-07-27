MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The United States Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the Memphis Police Department and the city of Memphis to determine whether there is a possible pattern of constitutional or civil rights violations against citizens.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced the investigation Thursday in Memphis.

“We received multiple reports of officers escalating encounters with community members, resulting in excessive force. There are also indications that officers may use force punitively when they face behavior they perceive to be insolent,” Clarke said.

Other allegations include officers using force against people who are already restrained, and traffic enforcement that may be targeting Black drivers for minor citations.

“Our review indicates that, even in a majority Black city, MPD’s traffic enforcement may focus disproportionately on the Black community,” Clarke said. “Black drivers receive a significant share of vehicle citations, such as for tinted windows or broken taillights, and the information also suggests that these disparities are not new here in Memphis.”

But Clarke said the investigation was not based on a single incident or police unit. Rather, it comes after multiple reports of MPD officers allegedly escalating incidents, using force punitively, sometimes against subjects who are already restrained, and targeting Black drivers for minor traffic violations.

The office of Kevin Ritz, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, is partnering in the investigation. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief C.J. Davis had been briefed before the announcement, Clarke said.

Davis said the Memphis Police Department would cooperate fully with the DOJ in its investigation.

“As we have said all along, all MPD officers are expected to act in accordance with their oath of office, their training, and department policies at all times,” she said in a statement released after the announcement. “While the officers involved in the Tyree (sic) Nichols case demonstrated no

regard for these tenets, I am appreciative of the MPD officers that continue to serve our city with integrity. As Chief of Police, I am committed to building and maintaining public trust with the citizens of Memphis that we took an oath to serve each and every day.”

Strickland said the city already had cooperated with DOJ in a previous independent review, and would be a “good partner” in the current investigation. However, he took issue with the department, saying it initiated the investigation without discussion.

“I am disappointed that my request was not granted by the Department of Justice to discuss this step before a decision was made to move down this path,” Strickland added. “I know they discussed the need for such an action with many other individuals. I hope the remainder of the process is more forthright and inclusive than it has been so far.”

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he was pleased to see DOJ was investigating MPD.

“While I’m sure most officers are people of good faith, we have systemic issues we need to address,” Mulroy said. “The Tyre Nichols incident was not a one-off, but suggests wider problems of culture.”

Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis) said she was hopeful the investigation would lead to systemic change at MPD.

“Our families are sick and tired of crime and they need our police department to succeed. But well-meaning officers cannot build trust if the department does not holistically address the failures it has made in the past,” she said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Tyre Nichols’ family in a multimillion lawsuit against the city, also weighed in.

“It is our hope that the investigation by the DOJ, under the leadership of Attorney General Garland and Assistant Attorney General Clarke, will provide a transparent account of the abuses of power we have seen and continue to see in Memphis,” Crump said.