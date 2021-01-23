Memphis native appointed to President Biden’s Office for Civil Rights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis native is joining the Biden-Harris administration.

Jasmine Bolton, St. Mary’s Episcopal School graduate and daughter of former Shelby County Commissioner Julian Bolton, has been appointed Senior Counsel for the Office for Civil Rights.

After graduating cum laude from Harvard University in 2011, Bolton earned a law degree from Columbia University and began interning at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in 2014.

She worked as a judicial law clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Memphis from 2016 – 2017. Bolton would then go on to work as a Children’s Rights law fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center in New Orleans.

Prior to joining the Biden-Harris administration, she was a senior attorney at the Bail Project and was a policy analyst for Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign.