MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says her faith in humanity has been restored after the community rallied around her family, following the death of her mother, to make her sister’s first birthday special.

For Chloe Sexton, baking is not just a hobby. It’s a passion that helped open doors for her.

“I have 1.8 million TikTok followers and a lot of what I share is me being really, really honest,” Sexton said.

Back in April, life delivered her a recipe that she wasn’t prepared for. Her mom died after battling brain cancer for 11 years, leaving her with the responsibility of raising her little sister, Charlotte.

“That was the most amazing moment of my life, obviously. What a surprise,” Sexton said.

With Charlotte’s birthday in July, Sexton started planning for Charlotte’s first official birthday party. To her surprise, only one student from her class signed up to come.

Sexton documented her feelings on TikTok.

“If a kid in your child’s class gives out birthday invitations, just come. My mom should be doing this. My mom is not here,” Sexton said. “(It) would just suck less if kids in her class had wanted to come.”

Two million views later, support poured in from across the country and locally. As result, strangers pitched in and helped Charlotte have a birthday that she will never forget, all sparked by a viral social media post.

“It was the first time I ever felt real to the people on the other side of the screen, and I felt like they put their empathy into action,” Sexton said. “I felt seen for the first time.”

Not only did strangers help with the birthday party, but they also donated to Sexton’s GoFundMe. She says they can now afford to cremate her mother and spread her ashes in Hawaii.