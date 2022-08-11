MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis firefighter was killed and three firefighters and a civilian were injured in a crash Wednesday night in South Memphis.

The crash happened at the intersection of E.H. Crump Boulevard and Wellington just after 8 p.m.

Scene at E.H. Crump and Wellington (Bria Jones, WREG)

According to the City of Memphis, the fire department was responding to a fire in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue when an MFD truck was involved in a crash.

The city said four firefighters were transported to the Regional One Trauma unit, but one firefighter did not survive their injuries.

The firefighter has been identified as David Pleasant, who was with the Memphis Fire Department for 32 years.

The other four victims, including a civilian, remain in the hospital.

The Memphis Fire Department released this statement on its Facebook page:

“Tonight, we suffered a great loss. Please keep the Memphis Fire Department and the families of the firefighters involved in your prayers.“

The cause of the crash is unknown, but Memphis Police say that there is surveillance video that could help them investigate the crash.

My deepest condolences to the family of the firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty tonight and to the Memphis Fire Department family who lost one of their own Twitter – Mayor Jim Strickland @MayorMemphis

The three injured firefighters have been released from the hospital. No update has been released on the condition of the civilian injured in this crash.