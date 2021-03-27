Memphis City Council passes resolution opposing permitless carry in Tennesse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Memphis City Council approved a resolution opposing a state bill that would allow residents to carry a gun without a permit.

Cosponsored by City Council members Chase Carlisle, Patrice Robinson, JB Simley, Jr. and Dr. Jeff Warren, the resolution said the proposed legislation would endanger the “health, welfare and public safety” of those in the city of Memphis.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings, District Attorney General Amy Weirich and Memphis mayor Jim Strickland have all said they oppose the measure.

More than 55 Memphians have been killed this year, which is well ahead of last year’s record homicide number of 332.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who is a supporter of the bill, has argued that allowing more law-abiding citizens to carry guns would make Tennessee safer.