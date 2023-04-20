NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A member of the Tennessee House of Representatives has resigned after being found to have violated the workplace discrimination and harassment policy, according to House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

The House Workplace Discrimination & Harassment Subcommittee met on March 29 after getting a complaint against Rep. Scotty Campbell (R—Johnson County). Following the meeting, the committee sent a memorandum to Speaker Cameron Sexton – that News 2 has obtained – stating Campbell had violated the Tennessee General Assembly Policy on Workplace Discrimination and Harassment.

News 2’s Chris O’Brien spoke to Rep. Sexton following the release of the memorandum Thursday afternoon. “We just received a letter from him resigning immediately; we just accepted it,” Sexton said.

Rep. Scotty Campbell (R – Johnson County) Photo: TN General Assembly

No further information about how Campbell violated the policy was released by the subcommittee; only that members met and found he had violated the policy after completing the staff investigation.

According to General Assembly rules and procedures, the subcommittee said no further information regarding the complaint against Campbell would be released and urged all individuals to respect the privacy of all those involved.

News 2 is attempting to get in contact with Rep. Campbell.