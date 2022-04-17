MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA team’s “traveling party” was robbed.

The Timberwolves took on the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday afternoon in game one of the playoffs.

A spokesperson with the NBA team told WREG, “We are aware of the incident. A report has been filed and Memphis PD will continue the investigation.”

It is unknown where the robbery took place or what was taken.

When we reached out to Memphis Police about a robbery following yesterday’s game, they sent us information about a man robbed at knife point around 6:40 p.m.

Memphis Police told us investigators were working to figure out where that incident occurred Downtown because the victim was unsure, but filed the police report from his Downtown hotel on Beale Street. The victim was not injured and no suspects have been arrested.

It is unclear right now if these incidents are related.