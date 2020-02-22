Megan Boswell: I know who took my daughter

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell tells local news outlets that she knows who has her daughter, and waited to report her missing because she was afraid.

According to CNN affiliate WCYB, Megan Boswell walked out of court and initially wouldn’t talk to reporters. It was unclear why Boswell was in court at all.

She says she was afraid the person who had Evelyn would “run away with her.”

“As soon as they thought anything was going on, they just kinda vanished. So I’m just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they’re doing with her at this point in time.”

Megan Boswell has refused to name who took her daughter but tells WCYB that Evelyn was left with someone she trusted to watch her.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy has said that Megan Boswell is cooperating with investigators but that her stories are inconsistent and some of the information given to them has been inaccurate.

Search for Evelyn Boswell