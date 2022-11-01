MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A McMinn County High School student will face criminal charges after officials say they brought a fake handgun to school.

According to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy, school resource officers were alerted to the incident after a student sent their parent a picture of the 16-year-old student with the fake handgun.

Authorities say student witnesses told officials that the 16-year-old student was displaying the fake handgun around the cafeteria to other students. School officers were able to make contact with the student and took the fake weapon into custody.

“The student was located with a piece of solid metal fabricated so as to appear to be a handgun, which the student was pointing at or showing to other students, causing some alarm,” said Sheriff Guy. “SROs took the item into custody.”

Sheriff Joe Guy says school administrators are issuing disciplinary action against the student and additional charges will be filed by school resource officers as the investigation continues.

The McMinn County sheriff added that any threats or disruptions made to McMinn County schools will always be taken seriously.