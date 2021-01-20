Massage chair bursts into flames at Tennessee mall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An electrical malfunction is believed to have caused a massage chair to burst into flames outside of JCPenney at the Hamilton Place mall in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded around 2:45 a.m. to a fire reported inside of the mall. When crews arrived, they said they found the massage chair had caught fire and were able to quickly determine the cause.

(Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire Department)

The fire was extinguished “within minutes,” according to the fire department.

Firefighters said there was “significant smoke and water damage” to the area of the mall where the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported.