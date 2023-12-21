GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Johnson City business owner and accused child rapist Sean Williams has been released from hospital care after a suicide attempt, according to a U.S. Marshal.

David Jolley, the U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, said that as of Wednesday, Dec. 20, Williams had been released from the hospital and would still appear in court as planned on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) announced Tuesday, Dec. 19 that Williams had been taken to a hospital after he reportedly attempted suicide, despite what was described as “heavy supervision” while in an isolation cell at the Blount County Jail. Williams was stabilized and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a puncture-type wound, according to the USMS.

On Tuesday, the agency reported it was unknown how Williams created the wound, and the incident was under investigation.

Williams is scheduled to appear in federal court in Greeneville on Thursday afternoon. Among a host of other charges, Williams faces federal counts of production of child pornography.

On Thursday, Williams will be arraigned on his recent escape charge, stemming from his flight from a prison transport van in Greeneville in October. Williams remained on the run for more than a month before being apprehended in Pinellas County, Florida.

A judge will also hear a motion to withdraw from the case by Bryce McKenzie, Williams’ second attorney since being arraigned on federal ammunition charges in May. When Williams escaped in October, he had been en route to the Greeneville courthouse for a hearing regarding McKenzie’s desire to remove himself from the case.

Since being taken into custody in Florida, Williams has remained in U.S. Marshal custody and was delivered to Maryville, Tennessee, on Tuesday by the agency’s Justice & Alien Transport System.

In addition to his federal charges, Williams faces state charges of child rape and attempting to escape from the Washington County Detention Center in July.

Williams is also central to two federal civil lawsuits against the City of Johnson City and its police department.