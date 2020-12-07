Manhunt suspect captured; charged two counts attempted capital murder of law enforcement officer

UPDATE (11 p.m.) ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Matthew Lucas Jones, 32 of Adams, Tennessee, was arrested Sunday night after a day-long manhunt, according to Captain Shepherd with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office.

Jones was found by a canine officer in an abandoned house on Wiley Street within 500 yards from the porch he ran out from under earlier Sunday evening.

Jones has been charged with reckless driving, two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, possession of schedule 1 narcotics, felony elude and fugitive from justice, Shepherd said.

Virginia State Police will place additional charges Monday, including another charge of attempted capital murder.

Shepherd told News Channel 11 that Jones is wanted out of Nashville for vehicle theft, evading arrest, motor vehicle risk of injury and possession with schedule 1 narcotics with the attempt to sell.

UPDATE (6:17 p.m.) ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Shepherd told News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant that the male suspect ran from under a porch at 340 Taylor St.

UPDATE (1:15) ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Officials released that the suspect is a male who appears to be in his late 20s, wearing a red bandana across his face, a red cap, and a white hoodie.

Captain Jason Shepherd of the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office said this was all that was known about the suspect at the time, as he has not yet been identified.

The vehicle was stolen out of Nashville, officials said. The vehicle hit a Virginia State Police trooper on Interstate 81 Sunday morning. That officer was taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital, officials reported.

Several K-9 units are also searching the area.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Abingdon Police Department advise residents to remain indoors as police agencies work to locate a Sunday morning police pursuit suspect.

I am on Henry St. NW in Abingdon, VA right now where multiple agencies are working to find a suspect in a pursuit that happened this morning. It appears they are looking around this large field. An officer on the scene told me that it is a pretty wide search perimeter. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/L1nTyn4a8m — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) December 6, 2020

Residents who live in the area of Taylor Street, Henry Street, Wiley Street (Taylors Hill area of Abingdon), and in the area of Hill Drive, Hillside Drive, and Crestview Drive (any area located behind the Washington County, VA Library), are advised to remain inside, lock their doors, and make sure all vehicles are locked and the keys are not in the vehicles, police said.

Courtesy of Abingdon PD

If anyone sees anything or anyone suspicious, they are advised to call the police.

Officials said multiple police agencies are working in this area to find a suspect in a pursuit that happened this morning.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis told News Channel 11 that police are also searching the Russell Road and Henry Street area.

This is the vehicle the suspect fled police from:







Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the incident.