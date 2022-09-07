UPDATE: Police said the suspect is currently in a grey Toyota with Arkansas license plate AEV63K.

Police are urging people to stay indoors. Call 911 immediately if you have any information.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted for multiple shootings across the city.

Police initially said the man — identified as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly — is occupying a light blue Infiniti with a red dealer tag and a rear window busted out. They now believe the gunman is in a gray SUV.

Kelly is armed and dangerous.

Police say they receiving reports that they are recording his actions on Facebook.

Police do not have a specific location at this time but they are responding.

Before the alert was issued, there were two separate shootings in South Memphis. A man was killed in a shooting at South Parkway East around 4:35 p.m. One minute later, a woman was injured in a second shooting on Norris Road near I-240.

Police have not officially confirmed if the suspect is responsible for those two shootings at this time.

WREG will update when we have more information.