MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old man is accused of shooting his stepfather to death, and he told authorities it was because the man was abusing his mother.

Deputies responded the night of Dec. 22 to the 3900 block of Piermont, in an area of the county between Raleigh and Bartlett.

The suspect, Najja Simmons, told dispatchers that he had just shot his stepfather, Johnnie Taylor, according to court records.

Deputies found Taylor, 45, dead on the dining room floor with a bullet wound to his head. A handgun was found in the front yard.

Simmons told police he shot Taylor without warning, saying he felt the man had been abusing his mother. He was arrested at the house.

Simmons is charged with first-degree murder. No bond has been set.