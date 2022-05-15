MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he shot a woman multiple times over a tablet.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call in July 2021 where they found the victim shot multiple times.

The victim told police she and her daughter were visiting the home of the suspect’s grandmother. She said her daughter was playing with a tablet that belonged to the suspect’s sibling.

Once the victim and her daughter left the home, she told officers she received a phone call from the suspect’s mother saying the tablet was missing. The victim told the suspect’s mother that she nor her daughter had the tablet. Officers say the two then got into an argument before the victim agreed to return to the home to help look for the tablet.

The victim said when she pulled up to the home, the suspect who was later identified as Teveyon Vaughn, fired multiple shots at her through the front windshield.

She then said she got out of the car after being shot and said, “You shot me over a tablet.” Officers said Vaughn replied, “I told you, don’t play with my mama.”

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Vaughn, 25, has also been charged with employment of a firearm and is expected to appear in court on May 16.