Man survives being pinned under car after it slams into Memphis home

by: WREG

Posted:

(Courtesy: WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was lucky to be alive after a car pinned him inside a Raleigh home overnight.

It happened just after midnight on James Road.

Police said the car careened through the parking lot of the Golden Gate Cathedral taking out the sign before it hit a house next door. The man inside was pinned under that vehicle.

Firefighters had to call for backup to get him out. He was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries, authorities said.

The driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word yet on what caused the accident.

