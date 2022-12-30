MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died and two others were injured after a nursing home caught fire Thursday night.

The 72-year-old man was killed during the fire at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences on the 3300 block Kirby Road near Knight Arnold after 9 p.m.

One resident told WREG that the man was blind.

Two seniors were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

Over 40 senior residents have been displaced. MFD says the residents were put on MATA buses and taken to the Embassy Suites on Shady Grove Road.

Feels Like Home gave the following statement on its Facebook page:

Feels Like Home has suffered a horrific loss today. We are grateful to the first responders who acted quickly to get our seniors to safety. Our first priority is the well-being of our seniors and updating their families about what has occurred. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn and navigate the days and weeks ahead.

The Memphis Fire Fighter’s Association classified this as a 3-alarm fire that caused $500,000 worth of damage.

