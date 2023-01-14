COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Newport man has been indicted after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and fired shots at law enforcement during a pursuit last month.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced on Friday, Jan. 13 that 35-year-old Gary Ball had been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping following the Dec. 9, 2022 incident.

Ball was taken into custody after the Newport Police responded to a report of a driver in the East Broadway area pointing a handgun at a female passenger and waving the weapon out of a window.

When police tried to stop Ball, a pursuit ensued and the TBI reported that Ball fired shots at Cocke County deputies, resulting in officers returning fire, but nobody was hit. Officials also said that Ball fired a shot in the direction of a pedestrian.

The TBI said the pursuit ended on Fairview Street after Ball got out of the vehicle with the female passenger, threatened her with a gun, and held her against her will.

Then, Ball ran from the area, but he was eventually located and taken into custody, according to authorities.

Last week, a Cocke County Grand Jury indicted Ball, charging him with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of kidnapping, nine counts of aggravated assault, and one count of evading arrest, the TBI said.

Officials said he was served with charges on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the Blount County Jail, where he was being held on a parole violation.