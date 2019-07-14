Man dies after hang gliding accident in East Tennessee

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man has died after being involved in a hang gliding accident.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tyler Mayes says 45-year-old Patrick Scott Lucas of Morristown died Saturday afternoon near the Oliver Springs Airport. Lucas was the only person on board. No one else was hurt.

The accident took place on a private airstrip about 100 yards away from the airport.

Law enforcement, medical personnel and a medical examiner arrived on the scene shortly after the accident took place. Further details about the man’s death and what caused the accident were not immediately released.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.