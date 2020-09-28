Man dies after cardiac event in Great Smoky Mountains Park

Tennessee News
Posted: / Updated:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after experiencing cardiac distress in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Zachary Brown, 26, of Portland, Tennessee, was discovered by park rangers at around 2 p.m. Friday along a road near Crib Gap, officials said Saturday.

Brown was standing beside the road with his family when he experienced a cardiac event, according to a statement from the Park Service.

Rangers attempted life-saving measures until first responders arrived, officials said. Brown was taken to a hospital in the foothills of the park near Knoxville where he was pronounced dead.

Crib Gap is between Townsend, Tennessee, and the North Carolina border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories