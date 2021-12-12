CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday night along Interstate 40.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 9 p.m. to a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40. Deputies found the vehicle unoccupied on the shoulder near the Plateau Road exit, west of Crossville.

A deputy located the driver standing in a lane of the interstate and told him to show his hands. In an initial report, the TBI says the man brandished a weapon and ran towards the deputy. The deputy shot the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident. The name of the man who was shot is being withheld pending notification of relatives.