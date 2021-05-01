Man dead after kayaking alone on Chickamauga Lake

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after kayaking alone Saturday.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says officers responded to a call at around 3 p.m. ET regarding a man in the water near the Patterson Road Access Area of Sale Creek on Chickamauga Lake.

The man, 62, was kayaking alone and was spotted floating, unconscious in over ten feet of water by a family member.

Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene and the body was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation and the victim’s name will be released once next of kin are notified.