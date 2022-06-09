CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A man believed to have carried away the weapon used in the June 5 mass shooting in Chattanooga that left three dead and 17 injured is under arrest. He is not charged at this time with firing the weapon.

Garrian King, 28, also identified as “Big G,” is charged with having a firearm while being a convicted felon.

An arrest affidavit written by an ATF agent explains how King is connected with the shooting in Chattanooga, starting with a stolen blue Chevrolet Suburban caught on camera across the McCallie Avenue, where the shooting occurred.

A male with a white hat, another male with a black shirt, and a third male wearing a sports jersey — whom law enforcement identifies as King — are seen on surveillance video getting out of the Suburban around 2 a.m. The male in the white hat is seen walking around the parking lot with a black rifle in his hands, the affidavit states.

“While referred to as a ‘rifle’ throughout this affidavit base on its appearance from the video, the firearm is actually an AR pistol,” states a footnote in the affidavit.

The male in the white hat is seen walking between two vehicles and when he reemerges, he is wearing a mask rather than the white hat. The shooting occurs after he walks off camera, the affidavit states.

The affidavit says video from a Facebook live shows a man dressed in the same attire standing where the shooting occurred. The male wearing a black shirt, who was in the stolen vehicle, is seen standing beside the man now wearing a mask.

The male with the mask and gun is identified as a federally convicted felon, but his name is redacted from this affidavit. Both he and the man in the black shirt are noted in the affidavit as “known members of the Gangster Disciples street gang.” King, the affidavit notes, is a known member of the Rollin 60 Crips street gang.

Around 2:30 a.m., King — wearing the sports jersey mentioned earlier — is seen getting into a white Land Rover SUV in a nearby parking lot.

“When he got into the Land Rover, King appeared to be carrying the rifle that [redacted] had prior to the shooting,” the affidavit states.

That Land Rover was found June 7, parked at King’s residence.

Chattanooga Police, assisted by the FBI, interviewed King, and he admitted was “on scene on McCallie Avenue the night of the shooting” and that he picked up the rifle and left the scene in the white Land Rover.

King admitted to buying the rifle on May 28 for $800, and to selling it after the shooting for $500 to “a man named ‘Dre’ on Milne Street, the affidavit states.

“Law enforcement, however, determined the defendant was not being truthful regarding what he did with the rifle, and they tracked the rifle to an address in Collegedale, Tennessee,” the affidavit states.

The rifle was removed from the Collegedale address before law enforcement arrived, but officers were able to talk to the person who removed it and convinced the person to leave it at an agreed-upon location. Chattanooga Police recovered it there, the affidavit states.

Read the full federal affidavit here:

At the time of the shooting, King was on federal supervised release for a conviction of possession of ammunition as a felon in November 2017. He was also previously convicted of possession of marijuana for resale and possession of a deadly weapon in July 2016.