Man arrested for allegedly robbing another man of AR-15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man is in jail after another man was robbed of his weapon, an AR-15, at gunpoint.

The 19-year-old victim ran inside the Memphis Police Department’s Tillman Station after he was robbed down the street by someone he was giving a ride to.

Jarrell Rodgers, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery for stealing the rifle.

According to police reports, the victim told police a young woman asked him for a ride to Binghampton. He agreed and told police he knew her from around the neighborhood.

Neighbors living on nearby Decatur Street were confused after hearing their so-called neighbor was robbed.

WREG asked neighbors if they were familiar with the suspects listed, and we even tried reaching out to the victim, only to find out the address listed was a vacant, boarded-up home.

The victim said Smith asked him if he was willing to pick up two of her friends on the way to her destination. He agreed, and that’s when things went downhill.

He told police three more people got into his car, which included Rodgers.

In the backseat was the victim’s AR-15.

The victim said he took the suspects to several gas stations before they asked him to pull over at a store in the 3000 block of Johnson Avenue.

In the report, the suspect told the victim they would walk the rest of the way, but Rodgers made it clear he wasn’t walking away without the victim’s weapon.

The victim said Rodgers put a gun to the back of his head, threatening his life. Thankfully, no one was injured, and the victim got away.

Memphis Police said Rodgers was caught walking down Johnson Avenue with the AR-15 in his hand.

Rodgers is expected to be back in court next week.