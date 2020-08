NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -- Metro Police have issued arrest warrants charging two owners of 21 Fern Avenue with violating public health emergency orders by throwing a large party on the property August.

Police have charged 40-year-old Christopher Eubank and 36-year-old Jeffrey Mathews with Class-A misdemeanors, charging them with violating health orders by hosting a gathering in excess of 25 persons, not requiring social distancing, and not requiring face coverings.