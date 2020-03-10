Live Now
Man arrested after 15-year-old gives birth at Memphis hospital

Tennessee News

by: Eryn Taylor

Yeder Perez Ramirez

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man was arrested after a 15-year-old girl gave birth at a Memphis hospital over the weekend.

According to police, Yeder Perez Ramirez was arrested and charged with statutory rape after officers were made aware that a minor gave birth on Saturday at Baptist Women’s Hospital.

The new mother told investigators that she lives with Ramirez and that he is the father of her child.

The 19-year-old suspect confirmed that he knew the child’s age and that they had been involved in a sexual relationship since she was 14. Ramirez is four years, five months and 11 days older than the victim.

