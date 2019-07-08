Man added to TBI’s Most wanted list after escaping custody of Hamilton Co. deputies

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a suspect that was arrested on aggravated robbery and child abuse charges, but escaped custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to TBI, 29-year-old Anthony Labron Bell was being held on six counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated child abuse, and other charges dealing with drugs, guns, and a burglary.

Police said Bell was last seen wearing a green hospital gown, no shoes, and in handcuffs.

He has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted list.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

