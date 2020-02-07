Man accused of drinking blood and urine at health clinic

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is accused of a bizarre crime involving vials of blood and urine taken from an east Shelby County health clinic.

The vials were found empty just after 8 p.m. on July 3, 2019, when deputies arrived at Mid-South Urgent Care in a shopping center of Houston Levee and Macon. Someone had tried to pry open the back door.

Deputies said they spotted a man in a striped, blue t-shirt and black cap and arrested him.

Court documents state that man, Kevin Giles, had a “small clear baggie” in his pocket “which appeared to be cocaine.”

Documents went on to state he had “1 urine sample tube that appeared to be empty and 1 blood sample tube that appeared to still have fluids inside.”

Deputies said they started searching the area and found several more empty tubes of urine and blood.

Employees told WREG those tubes of urine and blood were taken from patients that day and had been in the lock-box out back, so a lab could come get them.

They said the camera there captured Giles breaking into the box and taking the tubes out. They said he then drank the blood and urine.

Giles was charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

WREG went to Giles’ Tipton County home, but the place was empty.

Neighbors said the pipes in the house burst recently causing a flood, and when no one came to fix it, they discovered Giles was in jail.

“He wouldn’t talk to you. He was squirrelly like something was occupying him,” said one neighbor, who asked us to hide her face.

She went on to say Giles had once been in seminary school, but something changed and he became a recluse.

“He didn’t want to interact with anybody. In and out fast, and if you tried to interact with him, he looked like a deer caught in the headlights,” the neighbor said. “He was always speeding up and down the road, and everybody was trying to get his attention to stop because of the other children on the road.”

Giles was arrested again in October after he reportedly crashed his car into a ditch on Rosemark Road. Deputies said his 7-year-old child was in the car and was injured on his head.

They reported Giles acted “erratic,” and they found various prescription pills and a metal spoon with burn marks in his driver side door.

“It breaks my heart because he has a little boy who needs his dad, and apparently that won’t be the case,” said the neighbor.

Neither Mid-South Urgent Care nor Giles’ attorney responded to WREG’s requests for an on-camera interview.

Giles is due back in court later this month.