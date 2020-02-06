Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend over social media post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was taken into custody after he was accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend over a social media post.

It all started Wednesday afternoon after a woman called police stating that her friend had just sent her a text message begging her to call 911. When officers arrived at the apartment complex they made contact with the victim who claimed that her ex-boyfriend Deandre Speaks had assaulted her in her apartment.

She explained that several days ago she had published a post about Speaks on social media. He then showed up at her home on Wednesday and began kicking the door in an effort to get inside.

Once in the apartment, Speaks allegedly destroyed her cellphone before grabbing her by the neck and choking her. He then reportedly struck her in the face.

“Stop talking about me on Facebook,” he screamed.

He then put her face down on the floor and sat on he back with his hands wrapped around her neck. While on top of her, the victim said he called his sister and told her to come over to assault the victim.

At some point, the victim said she was able to get to her room, retrieve another cellphone and send a text for help.

While waiting for police to arrive, the victim said she tried to escape, but Speaks blocked the door. She said she became scared for her safety when he told her that he was willing to go back to jail.

The victim eventually escaped when Speaks allowed a maintenance worker inside to change an air filter.

Speaks was arrested and charged with domestic assault/bodily harm, aggravated assault and vandalism.