Major water main break in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Westmoreland is asking residents to conserve water after a major break in its main water line.

The city announced public works employees were working to fix the problem Saturday morning. Mayor Jerry Kirkman asked residents to conserve water until the problem is fixed. Mayor Kirkman said conserving water could make the difference of whether or not neighbors continue to have water while repairs are being made.

News 2 has reached out to city officials for more information on what caused the break.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.