Major TV & movie production studio coming to Knoxville

A welcome to Knoxville sign is seen in this photo.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville is set to welcome a state-of-the-art TV and movie studio through a partnership with a local independent production company and business leaders.

Knoxville-based RIVR Media has teamed up with HGTV Co-Founder Bob Baskerville and Cleveland Browns owner Dee Haslam to open RIVR Studios in Summer 2021. According to a report from Deadline.com, the 20,000-square-foot studio will include more than 6,000 square feet geared for TV and film production. It would also include a 1,500-square-foot studio designed for digital production in addition to full service post-production facilities.

RIVR Media is jointly led by veteran producer and entrepreneur Dee Haslam, managing partner of the Cleveland Browns, investor operator of Columbus Crew S.C., and CEO of Haslam Sports Group; and Emmy-nominated Showrunner and CEO Lori Golden-Stryer.

In a joint statement, Dee Haslam and Lori Golden-Stryer commented: “Knoxville has long been a hidden gem in the Southeast as a TV and film hotbed. Seeing its continuing growth over the last year, we identified an exciting opportunity to launch a full-service studio space equipped for all forms of production. Having Bob as President will bring to RIVR Studios unmatched experience in brand building, digital technology and business leadership.”

RIVR Studios is a partnership between RIVR Media and Bob Baskerville, formerly EVP, Digital and Media Operations at Discovery Inc., where he led the company’s U.S. portfolio of production and post-production services. Baskerville, one of the founders of HGTV, has led multiple businesses and technology initiatives throughout his 20-plus years with Scripps Networks. He will serve as the president of RIVR Studios.

RIVR Media’s portfolio includes series for Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, DIY Network, Animal Planet, A&E, Lifetime, Oxygen, ESPN and more.

RIVR Media has numerous upcoming shows for 2021 and beyond, including “Breaking Bland” for HGTV, “Super Dad” for Magnolia and multiple new series for leading networks that are soon to be announced.