KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County and Roane County sheriff’s offices are searching for five men following a pursuit that ended near the Loudon and Roane County border.

The pursuit began in Knox County and ended in a crash in the Paw Paw Plains and US Highway 321 area of Loudon and Roane counties according to LCSO. After the crash, five men fled the vehicle on foot and LCSO believes they may have received a ride to Chattanooga out of the area.

Officals on scene after a pursuit ended in a crash near the Loudon/Roane County border. (Photo via Gina Arwood)

Car that crashed on Paw Paw Plains Road following a police pursuit. (Photo via Gina Arwood)

LCSO said there were four Black men and one Hispanic man with pink hair in the vehicle.

Even though the suspects are no longer believed to be in Loudon or Roane County, people are still asked to be on the lookout and to call 911 if they see anyone who matches the suspects’ description.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.